Gobert (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Gobert was initially tabbed questionable Wednesday with a sprained left ankle but has received the green light ahead of the tilt. In his last six appearances, Gobert has averaged 16.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Excels while playing through injury•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Huge night Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Dominated in blowout loss•