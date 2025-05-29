Gobert closed Wednesday's 124-94 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with two points (1-1 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 19 minutes.

Gobert closed his postseason with another disappointing performance, having failed to have a huge impact despite the teams' success. Through 15 playoff games, Gobert scored double digits only three times, blocking multiple shots on just three occasions. It was a somewhat underwhelming season all-around for Gobert, averaging 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 72 appearances across the regular season.