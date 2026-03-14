Gobert posted 18 points (5-5 FG, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 127-117 victory over the Warriors.

The veteran center came up one board short of his 28th double-double of the season. Gobert isn't seeing much of the ball this month -- he's scored in double digits only three times in seven March games so far, averaging 10.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks despite shooting 73.5 percent from the floor.