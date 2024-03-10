Gobert is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to right hamstring tightness.
Gobert and Kyle Anderson are late additions to Minnesota's injury report, joining Anthony Edwards (ankle) as questionable. The Timberwolves frontcourt would rely heavily on Naz Reid again if Gobert is sidelined for just the third time his season.
