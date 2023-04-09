Gobert is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to back spasms.

Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) were both late additions to the injury report and join Austin Rivers (illness) and Jaylen Nowell (knee) as questionable. If both of Minnesota's big men are ruled out, Nathan Knight, Luka Garza, Taurean Prince and Kyle Anderson would all be candidates for increased roles.