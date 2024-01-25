Gobert supplied 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 victory over Washington.

Gobert led all players in Wednesday's contest in rebounds and blocks while ending as the lone Timberwolves player with a double-double in a well-rounded performance. Gobert has tallied at least 15 points and 15 boards in nine games this season, posting a double-double in 14 of his last 15 outings.