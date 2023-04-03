Gobert supplied 10 points (5-10 FG), 15 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to Portland.
Gobert led all players in Sunday's game in rebounds while finishing as one of five Wolves in double figures in scoring in a double-double performance. Gobert has posted a double-double in seven of his last 10 games, including in two straight outings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Productive on boards•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Strong double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Available Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Available Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable at Toronto•