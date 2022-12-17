Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bulls.
Gobert's status is up in the air Sunday after missing Friday's game due to a left ankle sprain. Naz Reid stepped into the starting five in his place and recorded 28 points in 37 minutes and would likely stay with the first unit if Gobert were to miss.
