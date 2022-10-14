Gobert (rest) will make his first start alongside Karl-Anthony Towns during Friday's preseason finale against the Nets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Friday will mark Gobert's second and final exhibition appearance. He posted five points, 12 boards, three assists and two steals across 17 minutes in his team debut. Friday will be the first time he and Karl-Anthony Towns will be on the court together, officially signaling the beginning of the Wolves' new era.