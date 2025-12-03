Gobert produced 26 points (9-10 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 149-142 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Gobert recorded his eighth double-double of the season, including a season-high 26 points. For a player averaging 11.1 points per game through the first 21 games, this was an unexpected yet welcome surprise. The veteran center has put together a serviceable campaign to this point, averaging 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks to go with his 11.1 points per game.