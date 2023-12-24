Gobert recorded 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 win over the Kings.

Gobert turned in an excellent line with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) unavailable, as the veteran carried a heavier load with his teammate absent. The result was Gobert's highest rebound total since his 20 boards against Memphis on Dec. 8, as well as his second-best scoring total of the season. Towns' knee injury doesn't appear to be serious, so typical numbers should be expected for Gobert Tuesday against the Thunder.