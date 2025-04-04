Gobert tallied 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-90 victory over Brooklyn.

Gobert posted a game-high mark in rebounds en route to his sixth consecutive contest with a double-double. The veteran big man has accumulated 33 such games in 67 regular-season appearances and is on pace to average a double-double for a ninth straight season. Gobert posted 20-plus points for just the third time on the season Thursday, tying his season high in scoring. Additionally, he logged multiple blocks for the 28th time during the 2024-25 campaign.