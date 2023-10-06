Gobert recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks in 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 win over the Mavericks.

Gobert led the Timberwolves in minutes during the team's preseason opener. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year saw a dip in points, rebounds and blocks during his first season in Minnesota last season. However, the franchise appears committed to starting Gobert alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt again this year.