Gobert recorded 12 points (6-6 FG, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 107-101 victory over the Thunder.

Gobert led all players in Monday's contest in rebounds while ending as one six Timberwolves with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Gobert, who ended two boards shy of the 20-rebound mark, has hauled in 18 or more rebounds in six games this year and has now posted a double-double in nine of his last 10 outings.