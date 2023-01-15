Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half, and Naz Reid started the second half, but now it's been revealed that the towering Frenchman is dealing with an injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Monday's contest against none other than the Jazz, his former team. Gobert finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal.