Gobert finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 win over Portland.

Gobert is quietly averaging a double-double this season but up until Wednesday night, he hadn't recorded one in two weeks. The former Jazz center had been struggling to match some of his production he was known for in Utah, particularly in the blocks category, but in his past four games he's been turning it around, racking up a total of 11 blocks over that span.