Gobert accumulated 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-106 win over the Thunder.

Gobert turned in yet another massive performance on the glass in this one, recording his second double-double in three games so far this season. Though the sample size is small, the big man is averaging an eye-popping 18 boards through three contests and is a solid 21-for-34 from the field to kick off the year. Gobert should also continue to serve as one of fantasy managers' top options for blocks in 2022-23.