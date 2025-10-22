Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Off report for Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (rest) isn't listed on the Timberwolves' injury report for Wednesday's matchup against Portland.
Gobert will suit up in Wednesday's regular-season opener after sitting out Friday's preseason loss to Philadelphia. The veteran big man saw a slight dip in production in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks across 33.2 minutes per game in 72 regular-season outings.
