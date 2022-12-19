Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Dallas.
Gobert has missed back-to-back games due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Naz Reid, who's replaced Gobert in the starting lineup, is probable for the matchup after leaving Sunday's win over Chicago early due to left shoulder tightness.
