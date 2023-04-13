Gobert (back) is questionable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.

Gobert was suspended for the Timberwolves' opening Play-In Game against the Lakers after getting into an altercation with Kyle Anderson in the regular-season finale but is now questionable for Friday's game with back spasms. Coach Chris Finch said Thursday it's uncertain if Gobert will be available due to the issue. His availability is worth monitoring ahead of Friday's 9:30 EST tipoff considering he ripped through the OKC frontcourt in both matchups he was healthy enough to play 20-plus minutes, averaging 19.0 points and 15.5 rebounds over 29.0 minutes.