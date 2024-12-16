Gobert registered 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Spurs.

Gobert finished one board shy of what would've been his 12th double-double of the campaign. Gobert remains on pace for top-60 value in nine-category formats, posting averages of 10.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks.