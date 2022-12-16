Gobert (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert will miss Friday's game due to a left ankle sprain. With Karl Anthony-Towns (calf) also out, Naz Reid and Nathan Knight should handle most of the center minutes. Gobert's next change to suit up will be Sunday against Chicago, which is the first leg of a back-to-back set.