Gobert (back) is officially listed as questionable, but he was spotted participating in shootaround ahead of Sunday's Game 1 tilt in Denver, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Gobert continues to deal with a back issue, but given he posted 21 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes after being listed as questionable ahead of Minnesota's final Play-In Game versus Oklahoma City on Friday, the veteran big man appears to be trending more toward probable at this point. However, if he's sidelined, the Timberwolves' frontcourt depth will be tested, as Naz Reid remains out following wrist surgery.