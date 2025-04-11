Gobert ended Thursday's 141-125 win over the Grizzlies with 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

Gobert has gone two straight games without a double-double, and that's a bit odd considering how good he had been playing in recent weeks. In fact, the last time he went two games in a row without a double-double was between March 16 and 17 in a back-to-back set against the Pacers and Jazz. Gobert is averaging 16.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per game since the beginning of April.