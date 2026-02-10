Gobert produced 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 138-116 victory over the Hawks.

Gobert was flawless from the field Monday, delivering a strong scoring contribution in a lopsided win. It marked the big man's highest scoring output since Jan. 4, as he entered the contest averaging 9.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the previous five games. Free-throw shooting remains an issue, though, as Gobert's efficiency at the charity stripe has dipped below 50.0 percent this season after finishing at 67.4 percent last year.