Gobert racked up 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gobert finished tied for second on the team with 24 points in the loss, just two behind Anthony Edwards' total. The big man scored 22 points against Utah in the first game of the back-to-back set Friday, and he's now exceeded the 20-point total in consecutive contests for the first time this season. The scoring surge has come while Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with a calf injury, so it's uncertain if Gobert will continue to look for the ball as much offensively when Towns eventually returns. A boost in the scoring department would be a welcome sign to fantasy managers who roster Gobert, as there's been some disappointment in his output this season -- both his 11.8 boards and 1.3 blocks per contest are well below the standards he has set over the past several campaigns.