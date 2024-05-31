Gobert provided nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Gobert's 26 minutes were his lowest of the series despite recording just one foul. The 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year was often forced to play away from the rim and come out to meet Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the perimeter in the pick-and-roll. Gobert averaged 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34.0 minutes across the five games against Dallas.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Records double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Delivers clutch performance•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Quiet in Game 3 return•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Good to go Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Wins Defensive Player of the Year•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: To miss Game 2•