Gobert fouled out of Friday's 139-131 double-overtime loss to the Bulls after recording 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 33 minutes.

Gobert came into this game with a questionable tag due to an ankle issue, but he was moving around really well. The contest went into double overtime, but the big man fouled out in 33 minutes. The Timberwolves play again Saturday against the Raptors, so fantasy managers will want to check the injury report to see if any players will be held out for maintenance.