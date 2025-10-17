Gobert logged 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 26 minutes of Thursday's 126-120 preseason loss to Chicago.

The Timberwolves treated this as a dress rehearsal for the most part, although the starters did not see full workloads. Through four exhibitions, Gobert holds averages of 8.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 19.6 minutes.