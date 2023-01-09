Gobert racked up 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 victory over the Rockets.

Gobert recorded his third straight double-double and was efficient from the field in the win. He hasn't had the expected impact on the defensive side of the ball and has had a subpar season according to his standards, but he remains a must-roster player who has now posted three straight double-doubles to begin the year.