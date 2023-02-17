Gobert ended with 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Wizards.

Gobert posted a stat line similar to the ones he often delivered when he was a member of the Jazz, dominating the glass and contributing defensively while also putting up double-digit points. Gobert has been heavily criticized in his first year with Minnesota, but he remains a valuable fantasy asset due to his ability to produce on both ends of the court. He's only averaging 12.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 68.6 percent from the field since the start of January.