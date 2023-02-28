Gobert (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Gobert sat out Sunday's game with a minor illness, but it looks like he'll be back in action on Tuesday night to take on the Clippers. His return should shift Naz Reid back to the second unit and Nathan Knight might drop from the rotation entirely.
