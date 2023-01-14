Gobert finished with four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 121-116 win over Phoenix.

Gobert attempted just one shot in the victory, a worrying trend that has once again reared its ugly head. He managed to salvage his night with five defensive stats and a team-high 12 boards. However, it is on the offensive end that he has struggled to engage with his new teammates. It is unclear whether the coaching staff are simply not willing to consider him an option on offense or if his teammates are just not accustomed to having a true inside presence. Whatever the case, managers will be hoping that some changes are made after this, specifically around putting him in a position to score the basketball.