Gobert posted seven points (0-1 FG, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Suns.
Gobert had a season-low one field-goal attempt during Tuesday's defeat, but he propped up his scoring output with a perfect showing at the charity stripe. However, he's now been held to single-digit scoring totals in back-to-back games, and Tuesday's matchup marked the third time this season that he was held below 10 rebounds. The 30-year-old has been relatively productive over his first eight appearances with Minnesota, averaging 13.3 points and 14.0 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Dominates inside with 21 rebounds•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Notches second double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Grabs 23 boards against former team•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Big game in Wolves debut•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Perfect from field Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Making first start with KAT•