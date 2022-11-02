Gobert posted seven points (0-1 FG, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Suns.

Gobert had a season-low one field-goal attempt during Tuesday's defeat, but he propped up his scoring output with a perfect showing at the charity stripe. However, he's now been held to single-digit scoring totals in back-to-back games, and Tuesday's matchup marked the third time this season that he was held below 10 rebounds. The 30-year-old has been relatively productive over his first eight appearances with Minnesota, averaging 13.3 points and 14.0 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game.