Gobert recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to Phoenix.

Gobert didn't have much shot volume during Wednesday's matchup and was held below 10 points for the first time since March 7, but he led the team on the boards while reaching the 15-rebound threshold for the fourth time over his last seven outings. Across that span, he's averaged 13.7 points and 14.1 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game.