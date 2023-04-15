Gobert supplied 21 points (6-11 FG, 9-14 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-95 Play-In Game win over the Thunder.

Gobert looked stiff on the court at times while playing through lingering back spasms, but he overcame the injury to finish with a double-double. The big man ranked second on Minnesota in scoring behind Karl-Anthony Towns, surpassing the 20-point mark after doing so just 11 times over 70 regular-season contests. Gobert and the Wolves took advantage of their height advantage to down OKC, but it remains to be seen if they'll be able to effectively take the same approach in the first round of the playoffs against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.