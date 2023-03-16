Gobert is questionable for Friday's game versus the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain.
Gobert may miss his first game since Feb. 26 on Friday. Naz Reid (calf) and Nathan Knight would be candidates to see extended minutes if Gobert is ruled out.
