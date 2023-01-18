Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Denver.
Gobert is questionable Wednesday due to right groin soreness he suffered in Monday's contest against the Jazz. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year also exited the previous game with the same injury, so Minnesota may sit him in order to recover. Naz Reid is a likely candidate to enter the starting lineup in Gobert's potential absence.
