Gobert (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Gobert was unable to suit up Friday against Milwaukee after being listed as questionable, but he'll be in the mix to return to action a day later. If he remains out, Naz Reid should see an increased role once again.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Slower night than usual Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Good to go Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston•