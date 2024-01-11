Gobert (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Gobert is in danger of missing his second consecutive game Friday due to left hip soreness. If the star center is ruled out, Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson will likely continue to receive extended playing time.
