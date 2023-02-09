Gobert (groin) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
Gobert sat out the second half of Minnesota's Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back while dealing with persistent right groin soreness. When available, the center will return to a new-look Timberwolves team that traded D'Angelo Russell for Mike Conley, who played with Gobert in Utah.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable at Utah•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Starting against Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Available Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Uncertain to play Sunday•