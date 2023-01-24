Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

After a three-game absence, Gobert returned Monday against the Rockets to post 15 points, 16 boards, four blocks and one assist in 36 minutes. However, he's feeling sore and may need to take a game off. If that's the case, Naz Reid, Nathan Knight and Luka Garza should be in line for more run.