Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors.
Gobert is dealing with a lingering ankle injury and could be part of a reduced Timberwolves crew Saturday, as Anthony Edwards (ankle) is also questionable. Naz Reid's (calf) status is in question as well, so if both centers are out, Nathan Knight could see extra run.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Plays well before fouling out•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Chicago•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Efficient from field in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: In starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable for Wednesday•