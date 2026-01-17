Gobert is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to a left hip contusion.

Gobert may have picked up the injury during the Timberwolves' 110-105 loss to the Rockets on Friday, when he played 32 minutes and finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-10 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals. Naz Reid would likely enter the Timberwolves' starting lineup if Gobert is unable to play.