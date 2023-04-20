Gobert (back) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Nuggets.
Gobert continues to deal with back spasms, but he's suited up in the first two playoff matchups. He's averaged 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game over the first two matchups in the series, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him available again Friday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Decent but not enough•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Available to play•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Back feeling better•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Status uncertain Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Starting Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround•