Gobert is questionable to face the Bulls on Sunday due to a rib injury.
Gobert has been dealing with rib problems in recent weeks, and while the questionable tags cast some doubts regarding his availability for Sunday, he is expected to continue playing while handling his regular workload. Gobert is averaging 14.4 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in March.
