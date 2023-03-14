Gobert (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Naz Reid (left calf) is also questionable for Wednesday's game, so if both those guys are forced to the sidelines, Luka Garza could be forced into big minutes and Nathan Knight would have the opportunity for some extended run. Gobert managers will need to check back for another update closer to Wednesday's tip.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Excels while playing through injury•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Huge night Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Dominated in blowout loss•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Grabs 14 rebounds in win•