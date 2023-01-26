Gobert (groin) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
Gobert continues to deal with a sore right groin, but he's appeared in two straight games and has totaled an impressed 32 points, 28 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and a steal. If he sits out, more minutes should be in store for Naz Reid, Luka Garza and Nathan Knight.
