Gobert (groin) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.

Gobert continues to deal with a sore right groin, but he's appeared in two straight games and has totaled an impressed 32 points, 28 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and a steal. If he sits out, more minutes should be in store for Naz Reid, Luka Garza and Nathan Knight.

More News