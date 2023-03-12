Gobert (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Hawks.

Gobert rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter of Friday's game, and while he was able to play through it, it appears it swelled up on him. He'll test his ankle at Monday's shootaround, but if he's not able to give it a go, Naz Reid would likely get a spot start and he'd make for an attractive streamer. Stay tuned.