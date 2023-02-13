Gobert (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Dallas.

Gobert has been bothered by a sore right groin over the last several days, and it caused him to miss Wednesday's game at Utah. He was able to play Friday night at Memphis (8pts, 10reb, 2blk in 29 minutes), but the Wolves will re-evaluate him Monday before making a final call on his status. Following Monday's contest, Minnesota is off Tuesday and Wednesday before finishing out its pre-All-Star-break schedule Thursday against Washington.